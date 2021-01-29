Blur Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,038.00 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Blur has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $100,222.94 and approximately $56,038.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00270371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,774,816 coins and its circulating supply is 6,414,816 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

