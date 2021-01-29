BMO Capital Markets Lowers Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$5.75

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

EDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

TSE EDR traded up C$0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,201. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$7.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

