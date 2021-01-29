Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.27

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.27 and traded as high as $35.97. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 85,385 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -8.40.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

