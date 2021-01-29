Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BYPLF stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

