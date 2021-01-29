Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.49.

BDRBF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 3,665,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,743. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

