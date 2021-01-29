Boolberry (BBR) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boolberry has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00406369 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 108.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boolberry Coin Trading

