BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. BOOM has a market cap of $1.16 million and $6,189.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.61 or 0.00772499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.17 or 0.03774455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013597 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017583 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,252,174 coins and its circulating supply is 782,221,441 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

