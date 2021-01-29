Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $891,937.48 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $891,937.48 and $302,921.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $14.90 or 0.00044688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00269567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

