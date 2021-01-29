Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.17. 2,965,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,825. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

