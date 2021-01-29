Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.822-7.912 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.