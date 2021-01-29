Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) dropped 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.89 and last traded at $85.17. Approximately 2,973,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,036,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

