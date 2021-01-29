Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) dropped 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.89 and last traded at $85.17. Approximately 2,973,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,036,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.
BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
