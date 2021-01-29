Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.8-6.0% to $7.82-7.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $95.40 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.