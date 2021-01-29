Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.8-6.0% to $7.82-7.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.85 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.08.
NYSE:BAH opened at $95.40 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
