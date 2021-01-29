Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BOZTY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858. Boozt AB has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

