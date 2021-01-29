BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Price Down 5%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 1,995,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,500,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

