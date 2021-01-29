BORA Price Reaches $0.0299 on Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. BORA has a total market capitalization of $25.50 million and $1.93 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BORA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00755481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.90 or 0.03765073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033638 BTC.

About BORA

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

