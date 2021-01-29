BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after buying an additional 735,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BorgWarner by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 714,884 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after buying an additional 467,016 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

