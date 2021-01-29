BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $517,912.28 and approximately $9.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

