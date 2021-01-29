Bottos Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $114,587.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00803947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03910453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

