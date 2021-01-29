Bounty0x Price Up 92.5% This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 92.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $567,676.32 and $25,380.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.47 or 0.00795312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.06 or 0.03863952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016987 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

BNTY is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.