Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,784 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 66.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahily purchased 609 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 680 shares of company stock worth $45,118 in the last three months. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.70. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

