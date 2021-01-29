Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 0.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,979,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $50.06. 38,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,079. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

