Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 0.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.45. 9,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.