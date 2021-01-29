Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $45.67 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,324 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 15.0% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $462.46. 30,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

