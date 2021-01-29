Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 8.0% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.52. 281,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,270,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

