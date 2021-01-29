Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $5.17 on Friday, reaching $319.11. The company had a trading volume of 116,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.02 and a 200-day moving average of $331.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.12.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total value of $8,798,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,959,062,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.