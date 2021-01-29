Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Wayfair comprises approximately 0.5% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 22.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.76. 25,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,125. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,084 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,600. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

