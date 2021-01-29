BOX Token Price Up 49.4% This Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $940,667.55 and approximately $84.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00435900 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.