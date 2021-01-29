Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$235.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) alerts:

TSE BYD opened at C$238.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$223.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$241.51. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$508.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$523.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.5292844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total transaction of C$4,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,927,943.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.