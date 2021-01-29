Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$235.09.
A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
TSE BYD opened at C$238.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$223.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$241.51. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94.
In related news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total transaction of C$4,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,927,943.
About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
