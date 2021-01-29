BP (BP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BP to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BP opened at $22.56 on Friday. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

