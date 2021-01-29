Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

BCLI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

