Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Brainsway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 24,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.24.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.49% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

