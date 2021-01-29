Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $16.31 on Friday. Brambles has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

