Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust makes up about 2.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 663,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDN opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

