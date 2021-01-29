Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Santander raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Braskem by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

