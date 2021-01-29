BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) (CVE:BCT) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) (CVE:BCT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.50. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.11.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) (CVE:BCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

