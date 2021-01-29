Brian Adams Sells 5,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 586,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,874. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

