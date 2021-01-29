Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

BDGE traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 20,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $32.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.07%.

BDGE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc purchased 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,784.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

