Bridge Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $494,647.04 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $494,647.04 and $1,573.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bridge Protocol Token Profile

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

