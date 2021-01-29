Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading Up 9%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 180,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 219,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

