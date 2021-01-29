Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of BCOV opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $657.99 million, a PE ratio of -44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brightcove by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 22.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brightcove by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 137,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

