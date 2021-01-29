Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.20

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $16.92. Brightcove shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 247,206 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $657.99 million, a P/E ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
