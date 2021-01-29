Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.20

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $16.92. Brightcove shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 247,206 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.99 million, a P/E ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.9% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 74.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 68.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

