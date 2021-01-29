Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 3.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 49,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 295,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,270,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of -566.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

