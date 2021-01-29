British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 618.9% in January

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 618.9% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of BTAFF stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

