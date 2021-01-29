British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 618.9% in January

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 618.9% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of BTAFF stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $44.96.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
