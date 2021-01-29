Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the December 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Britvic stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Britvic has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $12.10.
Britvic Company Profile
