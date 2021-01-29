Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the December 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Britvic stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Britvic has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

