Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Reduced by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for approximately 5.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

BRX opened at $17.72 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

