Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $451.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

