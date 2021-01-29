Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

AVGO traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $449.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,767. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.31 and a 200-day moving average of $377.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

