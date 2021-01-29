Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $449.31. The stock had a trading volume of 61,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,767. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.06. The company has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

