Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, an increase of 204.4% from the December 31st total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $167.69 million, a PE ratio of -164.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.