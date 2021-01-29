Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CATC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 16,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,058. The company has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $78.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

